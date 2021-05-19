Strategic Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,838 shares of company stock worth $23,372,974. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.