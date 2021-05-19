Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,317 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

