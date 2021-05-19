StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $952,692.00 and $762.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,521,813,542 coins and its circulating supply is 17,108,619,188 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

