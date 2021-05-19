Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,134 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QLYS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. 237,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,364. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.01. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,454,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $43,546,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter worth $23,604,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

