Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,969 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,544 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 1,407,594 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 306,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.73.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

