Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,682,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kohl’s by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.65.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

