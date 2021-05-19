Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMX. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,109,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the fourth quarter valued at $48,487,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $405,837.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

