Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,175 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,175 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of American Finance Trust worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Finance Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

