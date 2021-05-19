Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,329 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,329 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OII. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

