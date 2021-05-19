Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE INN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 477,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,675. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

