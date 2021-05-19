Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 175 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average of $180.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

