Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 226,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 415,685,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
A number of research firms recently commented on SNDL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 7.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $1,729,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
