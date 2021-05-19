Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. 226,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 415,685,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 7.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $10,237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $7,403,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $3,289,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the first quarter worth $1,729,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

