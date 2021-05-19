Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Get Sunoco alerts:

SUN opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.