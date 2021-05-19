Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Superior Group of Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

