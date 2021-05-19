Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Price Target Increased to GBX 90 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SUR. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

LON SUR opened at GBX 81.90 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £131.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. Sureserve Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 78.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Peter Smith purchased 95,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

