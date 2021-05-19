Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

SWCH opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

