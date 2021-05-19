SYNC Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $27,382.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $5.34 million and $27,382.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00605450 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005713 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017750 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.95 or 0.01320042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 141,307,871 coins and its circulating supply is 114,825,158 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

