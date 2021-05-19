T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. T-Mobile US posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $6.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,003. The firm has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

