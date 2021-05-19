Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $212.50

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $226.00 to $212.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.96. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,471,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.