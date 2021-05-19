TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.26

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.26 and last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 21267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAL. Citigroup downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CICC Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 928.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,362,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,986,000.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.