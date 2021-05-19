Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $714.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $6.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

TPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NYSE TPR traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $44.91. 65,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

