TCW Group Inc. Buys 4,382 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 892,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,864 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 376.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 164,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tiptree by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at $127,363.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman acquired 20,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,306.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

TIPT opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $354.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

