TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,014 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Relay Therapeutics worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

RLAY stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

