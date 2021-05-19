TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,838 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

