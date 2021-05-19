TCW Group Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $113.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

