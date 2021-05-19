TEAM (TokenStars) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,840.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $65,698.01 and $1,840.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00016317 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031045 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.72 or 0.01189388 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

