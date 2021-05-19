Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 2.72%.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,238. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Telecom Argentina stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

