Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $4,381,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $2,781,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 206,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

