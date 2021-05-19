Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.70

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.70 and traded as high as $13.24. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 3,415,542 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.