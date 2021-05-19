Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.63

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

TKAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telekom Austria in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.1443 per share. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

