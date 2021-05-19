Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Up 2.1%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

