Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Telos will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $1,178,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

