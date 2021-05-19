Telsey Advisory Group Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $48.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after acquiring an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

