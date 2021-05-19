Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. UBS Group lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.22.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In related news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

