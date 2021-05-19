Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

