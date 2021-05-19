Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

