Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,575 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,108 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 190,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HWC. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.47.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

