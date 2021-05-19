Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 774 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

NYSE K opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

