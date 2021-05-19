The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $150.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

Shares of ALL opened at $137.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

