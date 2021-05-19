The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $9.00 at CIBC

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperformer” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 78.30% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of CG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,452. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

