The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $70.90 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $4,263,700.00. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673,133 shares of company stock worth $114,089,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.