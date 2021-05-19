The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.40% of The Chemours worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 293.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The Chemours stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

