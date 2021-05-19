The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total transaction of $449,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,848.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

EL stock opened at $296.20 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.48 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

