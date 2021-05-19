The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $38.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The Gap traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 48618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.53.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,614.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,758 shares of company stock worth $15,149,920. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Gap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

