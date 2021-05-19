The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Zymergen has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

