The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Zymergen has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $52.00.
Zymergen Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.