The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $173.67

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.67 and last traded at $173.33, with a volume of 24967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $171.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.21.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

