The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.8% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in The Home Depot by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average of $285.48. The stock has a market cap of $336.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

