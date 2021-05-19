The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.62 on Wednesday, hitting $312.13. The company had a trading volume of 211,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $335.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.15 and a 200 day moving average of $285.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

