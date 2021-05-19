The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) released its earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $312.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.48. The stock has a market cap of $336.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $234.31 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

