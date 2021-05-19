The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

HD stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.50. 178,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Home Depot stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.